Strabane: Man charged over aggravated burglary
- Published
A man has been charged in relation to an aggravated burglary in Strabane, County Tyrone, on Monday.
The 34-year-old also faces charges of common assault and criminal damage following an incident at an address in the Lisnafin Park area of Strabane.
He will appear before Dungannon Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
A 21-year-old man arrested in connection with the same incident remains under arrest, while a 30-year-old man has been released on bail.