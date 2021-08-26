Londonderry: More than 200 parking fines to be refunded
More than 200 parking fines given to motorists in Londonderry are to be refunded by Stormont's Department for Infrastructure.
It said changes to parking restrictions in the city centre were introduced "without the usual advisory period".
The fines relate to a parking bay on Water Street being re-designated for use only by coaches.
The department said the penalties were issued over a five-week period from June 30 to August 15.
It said they will all be refunded and it has apologised to the 231 motorists affected by what it called an "oversight".
Previously, motorists in smaller vehicles could park in the bay situated in the cityside between the hours of 08:00 and 17:00 for up to an hour.
Any motorist found to be parking in the bay illegally would have received an initial fine of £90 but if that was paid within 14 days of the issue date the fine was reduced to £45.
'Challenges to be accepted'
The department said any challenges submitted for penalty notices issued on Water Street prior to 16 August would be accepted.
It added that refund letters would be issued to those who had their challenges refused and those who did not previously challenge.
The department had erected new signage at the parking bay and previously publicised the proposed changes in the Irish News, the News Letter and Belfast Telegraph newspapers on 23 December 2020.
A notice of the change was also placed in the Belfast Gazette and on the department's website.
The spokesperson confirmed that the department had started issuing "advisory notices" to motorists on Water Street from August 16 and that would continue until the end of this month.
Enforcement action will begin again from 1 September, said the department.