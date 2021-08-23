Londonderry: Police defend response to shots fired at republican mural
- Published
Police have defended their response to shots being fired by two masked men before a commemoration in Londonderry.
The incident took place in front of a mural of INLA hunger striker Michael Devine on Friday in the Galliagh area,
Footage of the incident was widely circulated on social media and unionist politicians have demanded a full investigation.
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson described it as a "disgraceful display of terrorism".
He said he he had spoken to Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Chief Constable Simon Byrne and was told the incident was "under active police investigation".
PSNI Supt Catherine Magee confirmed there were officers in the area when masked men fired shots into the air.
'Came out of the shadows'
"On this occasion unfortunately we were not able to provide the response to prevent it from taking place but we will have a strong and robust criminal justice strategy to follow it up," Supt Magee told BBC Radio Foyle.
"We do not discuss intelligence, however it was my working assumption that there was a possibility that there may be an intent to do something of that nature based on previous experience in the city."
In May shots were fired at a commemoration event in the Bishop Street area of Derry.
Supt Magee added that, because of that intelligence, there was "a significant police operation in place".
"I had my local neighbourhood police officers, who routinely patrol Galliagh every day of the week, they were out on the ground engaging with local residents and providing high visibility local support.
"I also had Tactical Support Group (TSG) units available and also patrolling in the area as well".
She added: "We need to bear in mind this was an incident that took place over 30 seconds to one minute, where a small group of masked people came out of the shadows, quickly fired off two weapons, and disappeared quickly back into the estate.
'Completely unacceptable'
"It is challenging to balance the requirements and needs of the community to have a commemoration and to try and have a policing operation that enables us to respond.
"We weren't on top of the commemoration event as it was happening, as you might imagine that in itself might create community tension."
She said the incident was "completely unacceptable"
"I understand we are in a post conflict society but there must absolutely be other ways to show respect.
"We want to work with communities to support events where people can show respect but we also need people to understand that any incident that brings police into contact with armed individuals can increase the risk to communities and members of the public who happen to be there."