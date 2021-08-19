Londonderry: 'Derry traveller feud' accused granted bail
- Published
Four men and a teenage boy charged over an incident linked to a feud within the Traveller community in Londonderry have been granted bail.
The incident at a filling station on Tuesday is linked to a dispute between members of the "Derry Stokes" and the "Longford Stokes", Derry Magistrates' Court was told.
All five appeared in court on Thursday.
Three members of one family, originally from Longford but currently living in Derry, are among the accused.
Kevin Stokes (28) of Ballyarnett Park, Derry, faces a number of charges including causing grievous bodily harm with intent and having a saw blade, an axe and a garden fork.
His brother Dylan Stokes, 23, from Racecourse Road, Derry is charged with a number of driving offences, while a 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named, is charged with affray and possession of offensive weapons.
Charles McDonagh, 19, from Donegal Road, Ballybofey, County Donegal, is charged with dangerous driving and possessing offensive weapons while 25-year-old Martin Mongan, of Ballyarnett Camp, is accused of possessing a Stanley knife.
The incident on August 17 was captured on CCTV and videos of the alleged incident have been shared widely on social media, the court heard.
A PSNI officer told the court the CCTV showed men armed with weapons, vehicles being attacked and a collision in which a female member of the public sustained a fractured sternum.
The court was told a man who is being treated in hospital for a fractured skull, was hit several times by Kevin Stokes as he lay on the ground.
'Ambushed'
A barrister for Kevin Stokes told the court that the members of the Stokes family from Longford had been living in Derry for the last 20 months without incident.
However, he said that on Tuesday they were leaving the city after they became aware of a threat from the Stokes family based in Derry.
The barrister claimed his client, his brother Dylan and other members of the family were then "ambushed by members of the Derry Stokes".
He said that his client had made police aware of the threats and had asked for a police escort when they were leaving the city.
The investigating officer confirmed Kevin Stokes had made this case during interview and while police did not agree to provide an escort, they had agreed the route the Stokes would take.
However, the officer said the family did not take this route, but went another way.
'Tensions remain high'
The officer confirmed that two caravans left behind at Ballyarnett by members of the Longford Stokes were destroyed by arson on Wednesday.
Deputy District Judge Sean O'Hare released all five defendants on bail, subject to conditions, including a £1,000 cash surety and a prohibition on having any contact with the alleged injured parties.
All five defendants will appear again on 16 September.