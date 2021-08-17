BBC News

Six arrested after group fight in Buncrana Road, Derry

Six people have been arrested after it was reported that a group of men were fighting in the forecourt of a filling station in Londonderry.

Police were alerted to the incident in the Buncrana Road at about 12:40 BST on Tuesday.

Officers attended the scene and the six people were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.

It was also reported a number of cars were involved in a collision at the location.

The Buncrana Road remains closed at this time.

Detectives have appealed for anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident to contact them.

