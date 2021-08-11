Apprentice Boys Relief of Derry parade scaled back for second year
The annual Apprentice Boys Relief of Derry parade will take place on Saturday but on a reduced scale due to the pandemic, organisers have said.
Governor of the Apprentice Boys, Graeme Stenhouse, said only 18 local clubs and bands would be permitted to take part in the parade this year.
Last year the parade was reduced to just 30 representatives.
Organisers said large numbers "would be irresponsible" in the current climate.
Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle, Mr Stenhouse said in spite of many other large outdoor events still taking place, he believed it was the correct decision.
"I believe we have shown good leadership and common sense for Saturday's parade by limiting numbers and encouraging our branch clubs throughout Northern Ireland to play in their own areas," he said.
"We fully appreciate we have a duty of care to our members and local people during these difficult times."
Mr Stenhouse said the event would still be marked appropriately in Londonderry and across Northern Ireland and said the organisation hoped it would be able to welcome back all of its members next year.
The siege of Derry took place against the background of the deposed Catholic King James II's attempt to regain his crown from his Protestant son-in-law, King William III.
Also known as William of Orange, or King Billy, the new monarch was supported by Protestants in Derry.
At the start of the siege in 1689, 13 apprentice boys slammed the city gates against King James' advancing Jacobite army.
The Apprentice Boys of Derry are based upon this defiant action of "no surrender", and hold their main parade in August to celebrate the relief of the city and the end of the siege.