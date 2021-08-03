Praise for passer-by who stopped Londonderry fire spreading
A member of the public has been praised for helping to stop a fire at a block of flats in Londonderry from spreading.
The fire started when bins in a communal area were deliberately set alight at the flats in Strand Road at about 04:00 on Tuesday.
Police said without the intervention of the member of the public, who pulled the bins from the building, the "consequences could have been devastating".
An arson investigation is under way.
"The Northern Ireland Fire Service has ruled this fire as a deliberate ignition and so we are treating this reckless incident as arson with intent to endanger life," Det Insp Finlay said.
"I want to thank the resident who raised the alarm, and also the member of public for their quick and brave actions which prevented the fire spreading".
Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.