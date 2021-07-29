Londonderry: Boy held after 14-year-old assaulted is released
- Published
A 15-year-old boy arrested after a 14-year-old boy was assaulted in Londonderry has been released.
He was arrested after an incident in the Clon Elagh area shortly after midnight on Wednesday, police said.
Police were called following reports two males were causing damage to the front door of a property.
The younger boy was treated for head injuries. The 15-year-old has been freed pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service .