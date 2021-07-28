Braniel Primary: First Irish pre-school in east Belfast to relocate
By Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education Correspondent
- Published
A Belfast primary school has said that an "ongoing social media hate campaign" means that an Irish language nursery will now not open at the school.
Naíscoil na Seolta is the first Irish language pre-school in east Belfast and was due to open at Braniel Primary School in September.
It is a separate school from Braniel, but was to be housed in a classroom on the site of the 400-pupil primary.
However, Naíscoil na Seolta has now decided to relocate elsewhere.
In a letter to parents Braniel's principal, staff and governors said the school was proud to be "a shared space for all".
"Due to an ongoing social media hate campaign against some individuals and the Integrated Naíscoil na Seolta, it is with great sadness that it is choosing to relocate to an alternative location," they said.
"A social media campaign was started and fuelled by those who are not connected to the school, nor are parents of our school and who are clearly were not interested in facts and truth."
The letter said that comments had been posted on social media "that were littered with unfounded erroneous allegations about certain individuals and the Naíscoil".
It continued: "Braniel Nursery and Primary School is not and should never be thought of as a contested space.
"We are proud to be a shared space for all.
"We welcome all children, parents, families and individuals irrespective of religion, faith, creed or language and always will.
"The comments, made mostly by those who are not even from our school community, on social media DO NOT in any way reflect the opinions and beliefs of the governors and entire staff of the school."
'Mixed emotions'
In a statement, Naíscoil na Seolta thanked Braniel for their "hugely warm welcome" and said that it was with "mixed emotions" they made the decision to relocate to another site in east Belfast.
They acknowledged that there was "a small-scale social media campaign launched to attempt to move us on" which was "dealt with using the correct channels".
"The children's wellbeing at the front of our minds, we have decided to take up a new opportunity," they said in their statement.
The nursery said the Braniel site was "always a temporary location" and said that in the last few weeks "a new site had become available to us".
"The new site is bigger, more conveniently located for parents, and builds on our existing relationships in east Belfast."
Naíscoil na Seolta said that the new location will be announced very soon, after they have spoken to parents and funders.