BLM policing damaged relations, says police chief
- Published
Relationships with black and ethnic minority groups were damaged in the way the PSNI policed last year's Black Lives Matter protests, the chief constable has said.
Simon Byrne was speaking after attending an event in Londonderry organised by the North West Migrants Forum.
Some of its members were involved in organising the June 2020 protests.
In December 2020, Mr Byrne apologised after findings by the Police Ombudsman that the handling of the protests was unfair and discriminatory.
In June 2021, it was announced that 14 people who had been referred to the Public Prosecution Service for potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations at the events in Belfast and Londonderry would not be prosecuted.
The report by Police Ombudsman Marie Anderson stated it was "not intentional and not based on race or ethnicity".
"Sometimes it's about being bold enough to say when things have gone wrong," Mr Byrne told BBC Newsline during his attendance at the event on Saturday.
'Humility counts'
Mr Byrne said that despite the PSNI's "best efforts and intentions", things had gone wrong.
He said it was about building trust.
"I think the overwhelming message I have received from today is humility counts," he added.
He said it was now about finding "words and actions to move forward together to protect all of our community".
The North West Migrants Forum is run by Lilian Seenoi-Barr, who is also an SDLP councillor on Derry City and Strabane District Council.
She was involved in organising the June 2020 Black Lives Matter protests in Derry.
"The wrongs were made right and I think it is time now we start building relationships so that our community can build the confidence with the police," said Ms Seenoi-Barr.