Portrush: Mass brawl involving 70 youths at train station

image captionOne 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and assault on police

An 18-year-old man has been arrested after a mass brawl involving 70 young people in Portrush, County Antrim, on Wednesday.

The disorder happened at the railway station on Eglinton Street at about 20:40 BST, police said.

It was broken up by officers and Translink staff.

The train station was closed for a period as officers dealt with the disturbance. It has since reopened.

The 18-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and assault on police.

This is the latest incident of anti-social behaviour in Portrush in recent months.

Four teenage boys were assaulted by a group of between 30 to 50 youths in an "unprovoked and vicious attack" at East Strand beach in Portrush in May.

A 17-year-old boy was also assaulted in February and two couples were attacked near Portrush train station back in March.

