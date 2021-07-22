Portrush: Mass brawl involving 70 youths at train station
- Published
An 18-year-old man has been arrested after a mass brawl involving 70 young people in Portrush, County Antrim, on Wednesday.
The disorder happened at the railway station on Eglinton Street at about 20:40 BST, police said.
It was broken up by officers and Translink staff.
The train station was closed for a period as officers dealt with the disturbance. It has since reopened.
The 18-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and assault on police.
This is the latest incident of anti-social behaviour in Portrush in recent months.
Four teenage boys were assaulted by a group of between 30 to 50 youths in an "unprovoked and vicious attack" at East Strand beach in Portrush in May.
A 17-year-old boy was also assaulted in February and two couples were attacked near Portrush train station back in March.