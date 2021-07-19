NI heatwave: Police run out of parking tickets at Ballintoy Harbour
Police have said they "ran out" of fixed penalty notices at Ballintoy Harbour, Country Antrim, on Sunday.
A spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said they responded to reports of traffic congestion in the area from 13:30 BST.
The PSNI said 30 drivers on Sunday were issued with fixed penalty notices for a range of parking offences.
They said offences included obstructing a road with a motor vehicle and parking within 15 metres of a junction.
In a Facebook post, Police Causeway Coast and Glens said: "Unfortunately for around 30 drivers it wasn't an all pleasant sunny day.
"All of these drivers were issued with fixed penalty notices for a number of offences... As well as this we were also trying to assist with the facilitation of a funeral which needed to get down to Balintoy Church.
"Unfortunately, we ran out of tickets after we emptied the third ticket book and we were diverted to another incident. Amongst ticketing these persons we also attended two Road Traffic Collisions which resulted in two arrests."
'Problem has been exacerbated'
Councillor Cara McShane said the sheer amount of visitors to the north coast over the weekend highlights an ongoing issue.
"Given the year that's in it, the amount of staycations and the influx of visitors the problem [of parking] has then been exacerbated," the Sinn Féin councillor said.
"We want people to enjoy their experience, we don't want people to go home with a sour taste in their mouth with a parking ticket - that is not the welcome we want to give".
The Causeway Coast and Glens councillor said the route from Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge to Balintoy Harbour "does lend itself to high volumes of traffic" and has called on a "multi-stakeholder approach" to help tackle the issue of parking.
The PSNI have appealed to motorists to act responsibly and do not obstruct the road or park illegally.