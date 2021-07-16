Colum Eastwood: MP reveals death threats after naming Soldier F
By Enda McClafferty
BBC News NI political editor
- Published
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has said he has received death threats after he named a former solider facing murder charges over his actions on Bloody Sunday.
The Foyle MP used parliamentary privilege to identify Solider F during a debate in the House of Commons earlier this week.
He said he had since received deaths threats online and via email.
Mr Eastwood said he had passed details of the threats to police.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) was treating the threats seriously, the SDLP leader said, but he added he would not be deterred from standing up for the Bloody Sunday families.
The BBC has asked the PSNI for comment.
The Foyle MP named Soldier F during a debate in the House of Commons on the Armed Forces Bill on Tuesday afternoon.
The speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Howell has since said Mr Eastwood "broke no rules".
Soldier F is facing two murder charges over the killings of William McKinney and James Wray and five attempted murder charges for his actions on Bloody Sunday in 1972 when 13 people were shot dead by paratroopers.
He was granted anonymity after the judge hearing the case concluded "a real risk does exist" to the life of Soldier F and he is right to "feel genuine fear".
But the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) said it planned to withdraw the charges after reviewing the case and decided statements were no longer admissible evidence.
The case was due to be formally dismissed in court last week, but a legal challenge by a brother of William McKinney forced an adjournment.
Leave has been granted for a judicial review into the PPS's decision not to proceed with the prosecution.
The case is due to be heard in September.