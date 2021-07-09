Soldier F: Dropping of Bloody Sunday murder charges adjourned
- Published
A court hearing to withdraw murder charges against an ex-soldier over Bloody Sunday has been adjourned.
The charges against Soldier F were to be dismissed at a court in Londonderry on Friday following a decision by prosecutors not to proceed with the case.
But that hearing was adjourned until October.
The court also heard "certain matters" regarding Soldier F's anonymity have been referred to the Attorney General.
The adjournment agreed on Friday follows a legal challenge against the decision not to proceed with the case.
Soldier F is charged with the murders of William McKinney and James Wray, plus five counts of attempted murder, over the shootings in Derry on 30 January 30 1972.
On Thursday, William McKinney's brother, Michael, was granted leave to seek a judicial review of the determination that Soldier F should not stand trial.
That challenge came after the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) last week said it had reviewed the case against Soldier F and concluded there was "no longer a reasonable prospect" of key evidence against him being ruled admissible in court.
The decision followed the collapse in May of a trial against two other veterans for Troubles-era offences.
At Friday's hearing in Derry, a prosecution barrister asked for the case to be adjourned until October following the new legal challenge.
A barrister for Soldier F agreed to the adjournment but asked that the matter be progressed as quickly as possible.
District Judge Ted Magill said the adjournment was "regrettable" and would cause anxiety to the victims' families and to the defendant.
The case was adjourned until 1 October.