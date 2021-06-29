Scarlet Duddy: Missing Derry child 'may be in Donegal'
- Published
A four-year-old girl missing from Londonderry could be in County Donegal in the Republic of Ireland, police have said.
Scarlet Duddy was last seen shortly before midday on Monday leaving a play centre in Derry's Springtown Road area.
She was in the company of a woman at that time, police said.
"We believe this woman to be a female relative, and that both she and Scarlet may possibly be in County Donegal," PSNI Insp McManus said.
"We are keen to know that Scarlet is safe and well, and I am appealing directly to the person we believe Scarlet is with to please call us".
Scarlet is described as having hazel eyes and light brown hair, and two of her front teeth are missing.
When Scarlet was last seen, her hair was tied up with a pink bow and she was wearing peach leggings, a peach skirt and a peach T-shirt with the words 'Daddy's Little Superstar' on the front.
She was also wearing and a dark blue jumper with a silver heart.
Police have asked anyone with information to come forward.