Kathleen Thompson inquest: Ex-soldier recalled to give evidence
A former soldier believed to have fired the shots that killed a Londonderry woman in 1971 has been recalled to give evidence to the resumed inquest.
Kathleen Thompson was shot dead in the garden of her Creggan home during an Army raid on 6 November 1971.
The former soldier, identified only as Soldier D, originally gave evidence when the inquest first began in 2018.
He testified to firing shots in the direction of where Ms Thompson was shot, claiming to have seen a gunman.
Soldier D was told he had been recalled to clear up some points that had arisen since his original appearance.
He was asked about the identity of several other soldiers who had served with him in the Royal Green Jackets regiment.
Soldier D told the inquest he could remember some of them but not if they were involved in the operation that resulted in Ms Thompson's death.
Karen Quinlivan QC, a barrister for Ms Thompson's family, asked Soldier D if he could recall that in his original evidence.
Soldier D said he could not remember who was on the operation in November 1971, nor could he help in identifying three soldiers known as A, B and C.
He was asked about the identity of specific soldiers and again said he knew some of them but not through involvement in the operation.
The witness said he could recall one particular soldier as he had taught him to drive a Ferret armoured car while he was serving in Derry.
Soldier D was asked about several soldiers who had served with him on a training course and he told the inquest that he had been stood down from that course after the shooting of Ms Thompson.
The inquest is expected to finish hearing evidence on Wednesday and then submissions from counsel will be heard at a later date.