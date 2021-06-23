Planning permission granted for new Portrush hotel and spa
By Maria McCann
BBC News NI
- Published
Planning permission has been granted for a new hotel, spa and golf lodge in Portrush, County Antrim.
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council approved the proposal for the development on the Dunluce Road on Wednesday.
The accommodation will include 35 bedrooms and a health spa next to the Royal Portrush Golf Club.
A planning officer told the council that the project would lead to the creation of 44 jobs in the area.
It is also estimated to generate between £8.7m to £9.8m for the north coast economy each season.
Letters of support were submitted by golfer Darren Clarke, the Ireland Golf Tour Operator Association, the Bushmills Trust community charity and two MLAs.
They said the hotel would be welcome as there was a shortage of accommodation in the area, it would attract economic investment from US golfers and would fill a gap that exists in the tourism market.
Five letters objecting to the hotel development were received.