Thomas Friel: Fresh witness appeal ahead of new inquest

image copyrightPat Finucane Centre

A fresh appeal for witnesses to the killing of a Londonderry man hit by a rubber bullet 48 years ago has been made ahead of a new inquest into his death.

Thomas Friel, 21, was shot in Creggan on 18 May 1973 after returning from a night out. He died four days later.

A new inquest into his death will begin later this year.

Counsel for the coroner has appealed for anyone who has not yet come forward to contact the Coroner's Service.

At a hearing in Derry on Tuesday, a solicitor for the Friel family said he was unaware of any outstanding witnesses.

Coroner Joseph McCrisken told the hearing the inquest would begin in Derry courthouse on 1 November.

The new inquest was ordered by the Atorney General in 2014 after fresh documents revealed the Ministry of Defence knew rubber bullets were more dangerous than had been previously admitted.

