Londonderry: ‘Demolish or secure' old Thornhill College site
- Published
Calls have been made for a former school building site in Londonderry to be secured or demolished after another deliberate fire.
About 35 firefighters were called to the blaze at the old Thornhill College site on Culmore Road on Monday.
Northern Ireland Fire Rescue Service (NIFRS) Group Commander David Doherty said the site had been "deliberately put on fire quite a few times".
"It's a massive drain on our resources," he added.
Four pumping appliances and two aerial appliances, one from Belfast, were deployed to tackle the fire at the four-story building.
A specialist hazardous material officer was also deployed due to the potential presence of asbestos in the building, Mr Doherty told BBC Radio Foyle.