DUP councillor Ryan McCready resigns from party
A Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) councillor is to resign from the party saying it is "no longer compatible" with his beliefs.
Ryan McCready, who sits on Derry City and Strabane District Council, cited the party's treatment of former DUP leader Arlene Foster.
Mr McCready, who represents the Faughan district, is to remain in the council, sitting as an independent unionist.
The 35-year-old is a former soldier with the Royal Irish Regiment.
He served in Iraq and Afghanistan and was honoured as the Most Outstanding Soldier at an awards ceremony for British troops in 2011.
Mrs Foster stood down as DUP leader after an internal party revolt, with at least 22 assembly members (MLAs) and four MPs signing a letter of no confidence in her.
Mr McCready said that in recent weeks and months he has been seriously considering his future with the party.
"The manner in which Arlene Foster was ousted I took serious issue with, and if that's the way we treat people I don't want to be part of it," Mr McCready told BBC Radio Foyle on Monday.
"The tipping point for my decision was as a result of Edwin Poots, and from what I see in his brief time in office I do not like what I see."
Mr McCready commended the work of local DUP councillors who, he said, he will continue to work with, but described "a disconnect" between the local party in Londonderry and DUP headquarters.
Last week, Mr Poots announced his ministerial team, but was criticised by two departing DUP ministers who said his selections did little to heal the division within the party.
Mr McCready's resignation follows several other DUP members stepping down from the party.
Last week, Newry, Mourne and Down District councillors Glyn Hanna and Kathryn Owen and former 2017 Westminster election candidate Diane Forsythe quit the DUP.
Roberta McNally, DUP party secretary in Upper Bann, also announced that she has informed her constituency of her intention to step down.
Mr Poots has consistently played down talk that the party is split.
Mr McCready said he have a telephone conversation with Mr Poots after informing the party that he was considering leaving, but added "nothing said in that conversation swayed me from making that decision".
Speaking to BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme earlier on Monday, DUP leader Edwin Poots said he was "disappointed in losing any member of the party" and wished Mr McCready well for the future.