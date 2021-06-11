Four men charged with INLA drugs offences
- Published
Four men have been charged by police investigating alleged drug criminality linked to the Irish National Liberation Army (INLA) in Londonderry.
Three men, 27, 34 and 35, are accused of nine offences, including possession of Class B drugs and possession with intent to supply.
A 42-year-old man faces four charges, including possession of Class B drugs and possession with intent to supply.
They are expected to appear in court on Friday.
On Thursday, the PSNI said it had carried out eight searches and arrested eight men and a woman during a cross-border operation targeting the INLA.
Suspected Class A and Class B drugs, as well as cash, were recovered.
The PSNI carried out searches in the Galliagh area of Derry and in Limavady, while gardaí (Irish police) also carried out five searches in County Donegal and two in Dublin.
The woman who was detained has since been released on bail.
On Friday, the PSNI said a 34-year-old man remains in custody.
It added that a number of other men have been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.