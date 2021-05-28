Sinn Féin: Mary Lou McDonald defends Martina Anderson decision
Mary Lou McDonald has defended Sinn Féin's decision to ask two Foyle MLAs to consider their positions.
Martina Anderson and Karen Mullan announced in May they would not contend the next Assembly elections following a party restructure in Foyle.
Previously, members of Martina Anderson's family criticised the way she was treated by party leadership.
The Sinn Féin president told BBC NI's The View that both MLAs understood "change in Foyle was needed".
Along with fellow Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Karen Mullan, Martina Anderson was among several party members asked to step down following concerns by the leadership around recent election results in the Foyle constituency.
In the 2019 UK General Election, then Sinn Féin MP Elisha McCallion lost her Foyle seat to SDLP leader Colum Eastwood by more than 17,000 votes.
Months earlier, the party lost five seats on Derry City and Strabane District Council, losing its position as the largest party at council level.
In the wake of the December 2019 election, former Sinn Féin MLA for Foyle, Maeve McLaughlin, described the party's performance as a "major body blow", an "awful slap" and argued action must be taken.
Earlier this month, Ms Anderson, a long-time republican whose career with the party has spanned decades, posted a video on Twitter announcing her decision to step aside, describing the review recommendation as a "body blow".
One of Sinn Féin's most high-profile figures, Ms Anderson has represented the party as an MLA, junior minister and MEP since 2007.
Ms Mullan was co-opted into the assembly in June 2017 to replace Elisha McCallion, who had won the Foyle seat at Westminster.
"We had a couple of very bruising elections in Foyle and we carried out a political review," Mrs McDonald told the programme on Thursday.
"They [Ms Anderson and Ms Mullan] understand and the organisation understands that what we need in Foyle is change.
"We are preparing for elections, there is an onus to put our best foot forward and we have to serve the people of Derry and give it our very best shot.
"A change like that is hard and it is bruising, but I want to put on record my absolute admiration for both of those women who I count as friends and colleagues."