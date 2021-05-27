Derry: Funding approved for 'Ireland's first rainbow crossing'
- Published
Councillors in Londonderry have agreed to fund what is thought to be the first rainbow pedestrian crossing on the island of Ireland.
The idea for the crossing was first put to Derry City and Strabane District council by the Foyle Pride Committee last year.
On Thursday, councillors agreed to ringfence £22,000 for the project.
Mayor Brian Tierney said it showed support for the LGBTQ+ community and could draw tourists to the city.
It will also operate as a functional road crossing.
"I want to thank and congratulate the Foyle Pride committee for taking on this project and for working with me to get it this far," the mayor said.
Council has approved funding for the construction of a rainbow pedestrian crossing in the Council area to show support for the Foyle Pride movement. The proposal was unanimously supported & will be the first in NI. pic.twitter.com/X9q6DmFREN— Derry Strabane Cncl (@dcsdcouncil) May 27, 2021
He added: "I am assured that this is the first on the island of Ireland, of its type.
"It is something that will offer not only so much encouragement to the LGBTQ+ community across this city, district and across this island, but also potentially when the time is right, attract visitors to the city".
Mr Tierney's motion passed unanimously.
Democratic Unionist Party councillor Hilary McClintock said the project was a "sign of inclusivity in our community".
She said the party would not vote against the motion but suggested the money could have been spent on other priorities, such as mental health care provision.
The mayor told councillors the preferred location for the crossing was at Foyle Embankment, linking the Guildhall to the city's Peace Bridge.
Mr Tierney said the Foyle Pride Committee, council officials, and officials from the Department of Infrastructure would now work to "how we get this on the ground and how we go forward".