John Hume: Family gift peace awards to 'people of Derry'
Three major international peace prizes awarded to the late John Hume are being given to the people of Londonderry.
Mr Hume is the only person to receive the Nobel Peace Prize, the Martin Luther King Jnr Non-Violent Prize and the Mahatma Gandhi Peace Prize.
His family are to gift the awards to Derry City and Strabane District Council.
Mr Hume's wife, Pat, said it was right for the people of his home city "to share these peace awards".
It is planned Mr Hume's awards will go on public display in the city.
Mayor of Derry Brian Tierney said it was "a huge honour that Pat Hume and the Hume family intend to give these unique peace prizes to the people of Derry".
One of the highest-profile politicians in Northern Ireland for more than 30 years, Mr Hume helped create the climate that brought an end to the Troubles in Northern Ireland.
He was widely admired for his steadfast commitment to peaceful, democratic politics during three decades of violence in Northern Ireland.
A founding member and former leader of the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP), he played a major role in the peace talks that led to the Good Friday Agreement in 1998 and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, along with the then leader of the Ulster Unionist Party, David Trimble.
He received the Martin Luther King Jnr Non-Violent Prize the following year and the Mahatma Gandhi Peace Prize in 2002.
"On receipt of the Nobel Peace Laureate, the Martin Luther King Jnr Non-Violent Prize and the Mahatma Gandhi Peace Prize, John said he accepted each award with a tremendous sense of honour," said Mrs Hume.
"Although John built alliances for peaceful change in Ireland, at Westminster, in Brussels and in Washington DC, he always remained rooted in Derry. We believe it is right for the people of Derry to have the opportunity to share these peace awards".
Mr Hume died in August 2020 following a long period of illness.