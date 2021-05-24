DUP's Graham Warke chosen as Derry and Strabane mayor
Democratic Unionist Party alderman Graham Warke is set to become the next mayor of Derry and Strabane.
Mr Warke, from Newbuildings, has been a councillor for Londonderry's Faughan ward since 2015.
Under the council's power-sharing agreement, it is the DUP's turn to select the city's first citizen.
Mr Warke, the council's current deputy mayor, said it was an immense honour to have been put forward by the party.
"I look forward to serving all of the people of Londonderry and Strabane during my term in office," Mr Warke said.
"I want to thank my colleagues for putting their trust in me to hold this position, especially as this is the Northern Ireland Centenary year."
He is due to be formally appointed next month when he will replace SDLP councillor Brian Tierney.
DUP colleague Gary Middleton said Mr Warke would use his term in office to "champion our communities and the many great people within them".
Mr Warke was co-opted on to the council to replace Mr Middleton, now an assembly member for the Foyle constituency.