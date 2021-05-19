Londonderry: PSNI chief criticised for council meeting 'snub'
Councillors in Londonderry have condemned the city's most senior PSNI officer for not attending a meeting to discuss policing concerns.
Ch Supt Darrin Jones had been due to address Derry City and Strabane District Council on Tuesday.
Council was notified on Monday Ch Supt Jones would not be attending.
At Tuesday's meeting councillors criticised the Ch Supt for refusing to attend at the "eleventh hour".
The District Commander had been invited to council to discuss a number of issues including recent operations in the Derry's Creggan estate and violence in loyalist areas of the city.
A PSNI spokeswoman told the BBC Ch Supt Jones had formally notified the council on Monday "that it would be more appropriate for the matters raised by council representatives to be formally addressed through the Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP)".
The spokeswoman said the PCSP has "the relevant statutory powers for oversight of local policing".
"We acknowledge the late notice of the intention not to attend however out of respect for the already established reporting structures through the PCSP this would be the most appropriate action at this time," she added.
A motion condemning Ch Supt Jones's refusal to attend, proposed by Aontú councillor Emmet Doyle, passed with 29 votes.
People Before Profit's two councillors abstained.
"I am furious that any public representative would feel it within their power to determine whether or not they should be accountable to the people's spokesperson," councillor Doyle said.
Cllr Doyle added: "It was my motion that sought the district commander to come forward, members agreed with that, and it was because we all understood there are some serious issues with regards to policing in this city and district."
The SDLP, Sinn Féin and DUP also expressed disappointment at the Ch Supt's failure to attend.
"Today would have been a good opportunity to get some questions answered," DUP councillor Maurice Devenney said.