Dungiven: Man charged over police officer bomb attempt
- Published
A 52-year-old man is due to appear in court later following the discovery of a bomb beside a police officer's car in Dungiven, County Londonderry.
The man has also been charged in connection with incidents in Strabane in 2019 and Derry in 2016.
He faces five charges including preparatory acts of terrorism and possession of explosive devices with intent to endanger life.
The man is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Friday.
Police said two other men, aged 23 and 62, arrested in Derry as part of the investigation into the Dungiven incident, have been released.
Separately, a 59-year-old man has been charged with acquiring explosives following PSNI searches in Derry earlier this week.
He is expected to appear at Londonderry Magistrate's Court on 9 June.
He was arrested along with two other men, aged 48 and 62, in connection with the murder of RUC officer Michael Ferguson in Londonderry in 1993.
All three were released following questioning.
Police said the investigation into Constable Ferguson's murder continues.