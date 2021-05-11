A4 Southern Bypass: Minister gives Enniskillen plans go-ahead
- Published
Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has announced plans to go ahead with the £30m A4 Enniskillen Southern Bypass.
It comes ten years after the bypass's preferred route was announced.
Construction work is now dependent on the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) securing the required £25-£30m.
Ms Mallon said the bypass was "of significant importance to the town of Enniskillen and the surrounding area".
It will "provide a new transport link to the southern side of the town, improving the connection between the A4 Dublin Road and the A4 Sligo Road," she said.
"The bypass will also help to significantly alleviate traffic congestion in Enniskillen town centre, reducing delays, improving average journey times by approximately 50% and improving road safety."
The multi-million pound bypass will also improve air quality and cut noise pollution, she added.
The project involves the construction of a new single carriageway, a cycle/footway, two new roundabouts and two bridges.
The DfI said the scheme will only reach the construction stage "subject to the satisfactory completion of the statutory procedures, and in securing the necessary funding in future years".