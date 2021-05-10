BBC News

Michael Ferguson: Man held over murder of RUC constable

image captionRUC officer Michael Ferguson was 21 when he was shot dead in Derry in 1993

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of RUC officer Michael Ferguson in Londonderry in 1993.

Detectives from the PSNI's Legacy Investigation Branch arrested the 64-year-old in Derry on Monday.

He is being held under the Terrorism Act and has been taken to Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

Constable Ferguson, from Omagh, was shot twice, at close range, in the back of the head by an IRA gunman in Shipquay Street on 23 January 1993.

The Catholic policeman, who was 21 when he was killed, was on duty at the time and was taken to Altnagevlin Hospital but died from his injuries.

One man was jailed in connection with the murder.

