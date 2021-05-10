Michael Ferguson: Man held over murder of RUC constable
- Published
Related Topics
A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of RUC officer Michael Ferguson in Londonderry in 1993.
Detectives from the PSNI's Legacy Investigation Branch arrested the 64-year-old in Derry on Monday.
He is being held under the Terrorism Act and has been taken to Musgrave Police Station for questioning.
Constable Ferguson, from Omagh, was shot twice, at close range, in the back of the head by an IRA gunman in Shipquay Street on 23 January 1993.
The Catholic policeman, who was 21 when he was killed, was on duty at the time and was taken to Altnagevlin Hospital but died from his injuries.