Dr Michael Dobbins: Special needs school principal faces rape charges
The principal of a special educational needs school has appeared in court accused of sexual offences against a child, including multiple counts of rape.
Dr Michael Dobbins, 52, of Greenhaw Road, faces 10 charges, one of which involves a sexual act using a hairbrush.
These include six counts of rape and three of sexual assault.
The offences are alleged to have taken place on dates between 2013 and 2015.
Dr Dobbins also faces a single count of sexually assaulting a person with a mental disorder who was unlikely to be able to refuse.
He appeared before Londonderry Magistrates' Court by video-link from his solicitor's office and did not object to the proceedings.
A prosecuting lawyer said there is a case to answer, which was agreed by the judge.
Dr Dobbins declined the option to call witnesses or give evidence at this stage.
She remanded him on £500 bail and ordered arraignment to take place at Londonderry Crown Court in June.