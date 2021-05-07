BBC News

Dr Michael Dobbins: Special needs school principal faces rape charges

Published

The principal of a special educational needs school has appeared in court accused of sexual offences against a child, including multiple counts of rape.

Dr Michael Dobbins, 52, of Greenhaw Road, faces 10 charges, one of which involves a sexual act using a hairbrush.

These include six counts of rape and three of sexual assault.

The offences are alleged to have taken place on dates between 2013 and 2015.

Dr Dobbins also faces a single count of sexually assaulting a person with a mental disorder who was unlikely to be able to refuse.

He appeared before Londonderry Magistrates' Court by video-link from his solicitor's office and did not object to the proceedings.

A prosecuting lawyer said there is a case to answer, which was agreed by the judge.

Dr Dobbins declined the option to call witnesses or give evidence at this stage.

She remanded him on £500 bail and ordered arraignment to take place at Londonderry Crown Court in June.

