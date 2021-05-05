Londonderry: New campus for Ardnashee Special School approved
A special school in Londonderry has been granted planning permission for the development of a new campus.
Ardnashee Special School's application was unanimously passed by Derry City and Strabane District Council's planning committee on Wednesday.
The school, which is currently based in Pennyburn, will now move to the former Foyle College site on Northland Road.
Members heard that the new facility aims to provide learning in a "dynamic and exciting educational environment".
The planning application will also see the construction of playgrounds, ball courts and car parking.
Councillor Christopher Jackson, who is the committee chairperson, welcomed the decision and said the news would be warmly received by everyone associated with the school.
He said this was a very positive story for the city and for the provision of state of the art education facilities for all abilities.
Work on the new school is expected to start later this year.