Derry diocese First Holy Communions to be celebrated in June
By Dean McLaughlin
BBC News NI
- Published
The Catholic Bishop of Derry has said parishes can now make provisional First Holy Communion and Confirmation dates.
In March, the rites were postponed throughout the diocese of Derry over fears they could encourage people to hold parties.
It had been thought they would not take place until September.
Bishop Donal McKeown said consultation would begin with schools in the diocese about celebrating First Holy Communions before the end of June..
"Parishes will now consult with schools to consider the number of ceremonies involved and how well children and families have been prepared," he said.
"We are aware that everything is constantly under review. The next big review by the executive is mid-May".
First Holy Communion is usually celebrated in April and May, when children are between the ages of seven and eight.
Charlene McFeely from Limavady said her daughter Grace would be among those to celebrate the First Holy Communion this year.
"We are delighted to have a date and that it's not September - it seemed so far away," she said.
"Now that the vaccination roll out is going well and restrictions are being lifted, it makes sense.
"Grace will be delighted to get her new dress finally on and have a safe but lovely day."