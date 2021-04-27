Gobnascale: Man in court over attempted murder of police officer
- Published
A man was shot in the chest by a police officer after he attempted to "slash and stab" another officer on the head, a court in Londonderry has heard.
Noel David Quigley, 42, of Celandine Court, Derry, appeared at the city's magistrates' court via videolink on Tuesday.
He is charged with the attempted murder of a police officer following an incident at his home on 17 April.
The case has been adjourned until Wednesday.
A PSNI officer told the court police were called to an address in Celandine Court when Mr Quigley, who has 15 previous convictions for assaulting police officers, had phoned 999 threatening to self-harm.
She said when police arrived the defendant was sitting in a chair holding a knife in each hand and threatening to cut his throat.
Police tried to talk him into placing the knives down but he refused.
An irritant spray was used but to no avail, the officer said.
Mr Quigley, she added, was then said to have stood up "stabbing and slashing at an officer about the head".
The attack ended only when an officer discharged his firearm, the court was told.
The officer said the defendant had threatened to stab officers with syringes in the past and also bit officers and claimed he had Aids.
The officer said police were opposing bail due to a fear of reoffending and because Mr Quigley is a danger to himself and to the public.
A defence solicitor told the court the defendant had called the police as he intended to kill himself.
He said the defendant had been shot and the bullet had gone through his arm into his chest, into a lung and exited at his back breaking three ribs.
Police objections to bail seemed to be "a moveable feast," he said.
The solicitor said his client had been arrested in the Intensive Care Unit of Belfast's Royal Victoria hospital.
He said the defendant had made a statement in which he said he could recall a "struggle with police" but said that he was not trying to strike any officer.
The defence solicitor also disputed the alleged injuries to the officer saying the allegations had not been put to his client.
The deputy district judge adjourned the case until he could see a medical report on the officer's injuries.