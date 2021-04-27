Londonderry: Man,18, taken to hospital following assault
An 18-year-old man has been taken to hospital following "a fight involving a number of people" in Londonderry on Sunday.
Police received a report of an assault in Westland Street shortly before 19:00 BST.
Stones and bottles were then thrown at police as they carried out initial enquiries into the incident in the Lisfannon Park area.
It followed reports of anti-social behaviour in the Bogside on Friday.
Insp Swanson said those people engaging in criminal and anti-social behaviour "must understand it is unacceptable".
"It is extremely disappointing that officers carrying out an investigation in relation to an assault came under attack," he said.
Insp Swanson said officers "will continue to serve the community and not be deterred from carrying out their enquiries".