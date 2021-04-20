Strabane: Houston Precision Engineering to create 41 new jobs
A County Donegal manufacturing firm is creating 41 new jobs in Strabane, County Tyrone, in a £2m investment.
Houston Precision Engineering has purchased about three acres of land in the Strabane Business Park to build a new factory at the site.
The Letterkenny-based firm works primarily on metal fabrication and precision machining services.
Invest NI has offered a £410,000 grant to support the creation of the new roles.
Martin Houston, the company owner, said the firm was "delighted to be expanding" and was looking forward to "growing a strong and competitive business in the Strabane area".
The new factory is part of the firm's "ambitious growth plans" and the investment will help to "create a zinc-plating processing line in the north-west", he said.
Daniel McCrossan, an SDLP MLA for West Tyrone, said it was "a huge boost for local people" in an area "which has previously suffered from a lack of investment".