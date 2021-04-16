Londonderry: Second man shot in legs in city this week
A man has been shot in the legs by masked men in the Waterside in Londonderry in the second such attack in the city within three days.
The gun attack happened at a house at Whitethorn Drive in Currynierin at about 23:00 BST on Thursday.
Two masked men forced their way into the house before shooting the man a number of times in the legs.
On Tuesday a man in his 20s was shot in what police said was a "paramilitary-style assault" in the Bogside.
Detectives have asked anyone with information about the attacks to contact them.