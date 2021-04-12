Magilligan: Burning car abandoned on railway line
- Published
A car set on fire and abandoned on the railway line between Londonderry and Coleraine has been described as a "deliberate act" by the fire service.
A train was forced to make an emergency stop, it is understood.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said it sent an appliance from Limavady to the blaze in Magilligan at 21:00 BST on Monday.
The fire has been brought under control and the NIFRS told BBC Radio Foyle that damage has been caused to the track.
I've just been sent this video of a car on fire on the Derry to Coleraine railway line in Magilligan. The train got stopped just in time. The @NIFRSOFFICIAL says they're currently on site. No further info. @Translink_NI @BBCNewsNI pic.twitter.com/QaqrRpyJ7C— Dean McLaughlin (@Dean_Journalist) April 12, 2021
In a tweet, East Londonderry SDLP MLA Cara Hunter praised the actions of the train driver.
"Deeply distressing footage from Magilligan this evening," she said.
"I'm currently speaking with police to get further answers on this matter.
"My deepest admiration and thanks to the quick response from the train driver."