Londonderry to Donegal walking and cycling route approved
A new walking and cycling route linking Londonderry in Northern Ireland to Muff in the Republic has been approved.
The project was given the green light by Derry City and Strabane District Council's planning committee on Monday.
The 8.5km cross-border development will see the Quay Trail at Penny Burn in Derry connect to Canning's Lane in Muff, via Culmore Point and Coney Road.
The project is being funded between Stormont, the Irish government and a Special EU Programmes Body.
The project's proposed bridge at Pennyburn, which is adjacent to the Fort George site, will be considered as part of a separate planning application at a later date.
Once developed, the greenway will connect to the proposed Muff greenway, which Donegal County Council will commence building later this year.
The plans for the greenway path, which is a joint venture between Derry City and Strabane District Council and Donegal County Council, have been under consideration for over four years.
Chair of council's planning committee, Christopher Jackson said the development underpinned council's "commitment to sustainable development".
He said that the project will hopefully encourage the public to get outside and "reap the health and wellbeing benefits of physical activity".