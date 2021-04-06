Londonderry: Police chief condemns rioters after fresh trouble
- Published
Petrol bombs were thrown at police and vehicles set alight during further disorder in Londonderry on Monday.
Twelve officers have been injured in the north west during seven nights of unrest but all have since returned to work, a senior police officer has said.
"This is reckless and criminal behaviour, and it has to stop," said Ch Supt Darrin Jones.
He said between 40 and 50 people with petrol bombs were involved in violence in the Waterside on Monday night.
The area commander for Derry City and Strabane appealed for calm and urged those responsible to stop the violence.
In the latest incident, two vehicles were set alight by youths in the Nelson Drive area.
Police said it then escalated to bins being set on fire on the Limavady Road and a digger also being set alight.
There were also reports of a brick being thrown at a taxi, carrying a passenger, on the same road at about 23:30 BST on Monday.
Neither the driver nor the passenger were injured during the incident, police said.
Petrol bombs were also thrown at police during a security alert in the Templemore area of the city.
There were no reports of any injuries, police have said.
'Diffuse any local tensions'
Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle, PSNI district commander Darrin Jones said officers were being taken away from other critical duties to help deal with the repeated disturbances across the district.
"This city needs good policing, there are people who are victims, people who are vulnerable within the city who need a good policing service.
"They (police officers) are being distracted away from this," said Ch Supt Jones.
He called on those with influence in the community to "diffuse any local tensions and prevent any further disorder".
Business leaders and local politicians have warned that someone will be killed or seriously injured if the disorder in the city continues.
Following a meeting between politicians, business groups and police on Monday, manager of Derry City Centre Initiative Jim Roddy appealed for an end to the "ongoing cycle of violence".
"It is clear that some of the young people who are involved in this criminal activity are unaware of the consequences of their actions and are being misled by adults with more sinister agendas," Mr Roddy said.
DUP Foyle MLA Gary Middleton said the violence was "completely unacceptable".
"I have taken calls from residents who have had their property destroyed," he said.
"I understand that they have concerns and frustrations and that they are angry, but there are ways and means to deal with those frustrations, not by attacking police or property."
The mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Brian Tierney, has said he is "extremely worried" about the repeated disorder involving young people across the city and district.
"Please stop terrifying your own neighbours, burning things on your roads and let our people live in peace."