Twelve officers injured in Londonderry disorder
- Published
Twelve police officers have sustained injuries in further disorder in Londonderry on Friday night.
For the fifth night in a row, officers came under attack from a "large group" of youths in the Tullyally area.
Petrol bombs, fireworks and masonry were thrown and the officers sustained head, leg and foot wounds.
A care home in Nelson Drive also came under attack, which police said caused "untold fear and distress" to residents.
"A care home should be a place of sanctuary for some of the most vulnerable people in our society," said Ch Supt Darrin Jones, area commander for Derry City and Strabane.
"I would speak directly to those who were rioting last night, how would you feel if your grandmother or grandfather was in this care home and subjected to this violence?"
The ongoing disorder was "totally unacceptable," he said.
"The people of Derry/Londonderry deserve to feel safe within their own homes and be able to walk the streets without fear," he added.
"I would ask that anyone who has any influence in communities - whether parents, guardians, community or elected representatives - please, use that influence to ensure young people do not get caught up in criminality and that they are kept safe and away from harm."