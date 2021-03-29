Londonderry: Man attacked with hammer near bus stop
- Published
A man, in his 20s, was beaten with a hammer in Londonderry on Sunday.
Police received a report of a group of up to eight masked men, one armed with a hammer, arriving at a property in the Earhart Park area at about 21:30 GMT and speaking to a man at the address.
It was then reported the man was subsequently assaulted close to a bus stop in the area and beaten with a hammer, police said.
Det Sgt Richard Donnell has appealed for witnesses to come forward.