Two men in court over Londonderry disturbances
- Published
Two men have appeared in court charged in connection with disturbances during a police operation in Londonderry.
Géaroid Cavanagh, 32, of Elmwood Terrace, Derry, is charged with assaulting a PSNI inspector and possessing an offensive weapon.
Jude McCrory, 23, of Magowan Park, Derry, is charged with obstructing and assaulting a police officer and disorderly behaviour.
Both were bailed to appear again on 15 April.
The offences are alleged to have taken place during a police search operation in the Creggan area of the city on Thursday.
A police officer told Londonderry Magistrates' Court she could connect both men, who appeared separately in court, to the charges.
She said as part of the search operation, police had established a cordon in the area at 06:16 GMT.
Within 15 minutes a crowd had gathered intent on obstructing the search, she said.
The court was told Mr Cavanagh was seen holding a mug.
The officer said he was approached by police as he made his way towards the cordon.
He moved his arm as if to throw the contents of the mug at police, the officer said, and was told to move back.
'Struck by baton'
He again appeared to threaten to throw the contents of the cup. As he was leaving the cordon he was approached by a PSNI inspector.
The court was told Mr Cavanagh punched the inspector three times to the head before being struck by a baton.
The officer said the accused was treated in hospital and required eight stitches to a wound.
Mr McCrory, the officer told the court, had approached the cordon on several occasions, each time being verbally abusive to police.
He was told to calm down but again tried to move the cordon and then allegedly pushed an officer and kicked him.
She said every time police conducted operations in the Creggan area they faced hostile crowds. The officer told the court she believed McCrory was one of those who orchestrated this.
She said he was currently on bail in connection with a protest outside Maghaberry Prison.
'Entitled to be present'
A solicitor for both men said it was a matter of deep concern that anyone should be struck on the head with a truncheon in any circumstances.
He said both men were community activists in the area and were "entitled" to be present at such a police operation.
The decision making that led to a police operation in the early hours after St Patrick's Day had to be questioned, he said.
He asked the officer if she was aware of complaints that the police had been "heavy handed" during the operation and the officer said she was not.
He added that there was also footage showing police officers wrestling a woman to the ground.
As part of bail conditions, Mr McCrory must live at an address approved by the PSNI and stay out of the Creggan area.
Mr Cavanagh was released on the same conditions and both men have been ordered not to go within 200m of any police operation.