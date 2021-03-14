Mother's Day quadruple delight for NI grandmother
By Keiron Tourish
BBC News NI
- Published
Mother's Day is always a special occasion, but for one grandmother in Northern Ireland this one will be four times as special.
Last year, Marie Lindsay's two daughters, Sarah Grant and Kate Montgomery, both gave birth to a set of twins within months of each other.
Marie said she was so grateful for the safe arrival of Hugo, Cleona, John and Sadie during lockdown.
"These are tough times and we are so, so thankful to have these blessings in our lives," she said.
In June 2020, when coronavirus restrictions allowed, the proud parents got to show off their newborns together to "the happiest grandparents in the world" at a socially-distanced gathering in a back garden.
Marie and new grandad, Collie, got to meet the four bundles of joy for the very first time.
"It was just pure joy, words can't describe it, to have those four healthy babies, their mammies and daddies and their granny and grandad." Marie said.
"I entered what can only be described as a state of euphoria, it was just the most amazing feeling."
Sarah gave birth to Sadie and Hugo in early April 2020, whilst sister Kate gave birth to their cousins Cleona and John later in June.
"This has been a really tough year and people have come through a lot - I just have a deep, deep sense of gratitude," Marie said.
Sarah said she had no expectation of what motherhood would bring, but, despite being incredibly sleep deprived, she has loved every second of it.
"I can't believe how busy it is. I never have a minute to myself, but I just love it," she said.
"Even when I feel that I am completely burnt out, I am just so grateful I have them."
Kate Montgomery and husband Mark have been busy adjusting to parenthood as well, and are slowly getting to grips with double the amount of nappy changes.
"Every day we think we have a handle on it, but then each day brings another new challenge," Mrs Montgomery said.
The now grandmother of four said she is extremely proud of her two daughters and all the other mothers who have given birth to "lockdown babies" during the pandemic.
"They deserve all the credit, and we should celebrate all those lockdown mammies this Mother's Day."
Unfortunately, current lockdown restrictions mean the whole family are unable to meet up in person for Mother's Day this year, but will be celebrating virtually.
Marie, like many other grandmothers, is counting down the days until she can see all of her grandchildren in person once again.