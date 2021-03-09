Londonderry: Woman's death in house fire 'not suspicious'
An investigation into a house fire in Londonderry, in which one woman died, is not being treated as suspicious, police have said.
Heather Diamond, who was in her 50s, died at the scene of the fire at Rossdowney Road on Sunday morning.
An investigation is continuing and the road remains closed as further inquiries are conducted, said police.
Tributes were paid to Ms Diamond on Sunday who was described as "well-known and well-liked".
In one social media post, Eglinton Community Hall, where Ms Diamond taught dance classes, said she was a "pleasure to be around".
"She brightened up our days, nothing was too much bother for her," it added.