Strabane: Teenagers arrested over assault released on bail

Five teenage boys arrested following an incident in Strabane, County Tyrone, have been released on bail.

They were arrested when police stopped a bus on the Beltany Road outside Omagh on Saturday night.

A police spokeswoman said the teenagers, aged between 16 and 18, have been released pending further enquiries.

It followed a report of an earlier attack on four boys, aged between 15 and 17, in Strabane.

At about 21.10 GMT on Saturday, a group of four boys were attacked in the Ballycolman estate, police said.

