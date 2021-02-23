Strabane: Two men charged over aggravated burglary
Two men have been charged in relation to an aggravated burglary in Strabane, County Londonderry, on Sunday.
Police received reports of two men forcing entry to a house in Ballycolman estate and attacking two occupants with a hammer and stealing a car.
The men, aged 22 and 24, will appear before Strabane Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
They face charges including grievous bodily harm, aggravated burglary with intent to steal and criminal damage.