Kathleen Thompson: Ex-soldier to give evidence about 'fatal shots'
A former soldier who believes he may have fired the fatal shots that killed a Londonderry woman in 1971 will give evidence at an inquest into her death.
Kathleen Thompson was a mother of six who was shot dead in the garden of her Creggan home on 6 November that year, during an Army raid on the estate.
The inquest into the 47-year-old woman's death resumes on Wednesday.
A preliminary hearing on Monday was told a full statement from the solider would be available.
At the close of the inquest last week, concerns were expressed about the possibility of the former soldier, identified as Soldier KTM72, not being able to give evidence.
Counsel for the former soldier, Joseph Aiken QC, said he was waiting for medical reports after discovering that his client had been in a serious accident that left him in hospital for 18 months.
Mr Aiken told the coroner on Monday that his client would be giving evidence but he asked that some consideration be given to moving him down the witness list.
Karen Quinlivan, barrister for the Thompson family, said they had no difficulties in agreeing a new timetable for KTM72.
The hearing was also told that the next of kin had raised several issues with the coroner's service in relation to other former military witnesses.
One witness, identified as KTM 85, was "fairly categoric" that he was not in Northern Ireland in November 1971 and there appeared to be documentation to support this, the hearing heard.
The hearing was told while KTM 85 may not have been present on November 6 1971, the day Mrs Thompson was killed, he may be able to shed light on other issues.