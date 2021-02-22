Motorcyclist dies in Londonderry collision
- Published
A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a vehicle on the Glenshane Road in Londonderry.
Police say the incident involving a man in his 30s happened shortly after 05.30 BST on Monday.
The road has been closed in both directions at Altnagelvin Hospital and will remain closed for some time, police say.
Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have dashcam footage to come forward.
Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to seek an alternative route where possible.