Coleraine: Hercules Mulligan to be honoured in NI hometown
A Coleraine man said to have twice saved George Washington's life and now recognised as a revolutionary hero in the United States is to be honoured in his hometown.
Hercules Mulligan was born in Coleraine on 15 September 1740.
His family emigrated to America in 1746 where Mulligan would become an American Revolutionary War spy.
Causeway Coast and Glens councillors have agreed to include his story in the area's heritage trails.
His contribution to history had become largely unknown, but the hit musical Hamilton has sparked a renewed interest in Mulligan's story.
Seen as an influential mentor to US founding father Alexander Hamilton, Mulligan worked as a spy against the British.
A founder of the New York Manumission Society, an early organisation to promote the abolition of slavery, Mulligan worked as a tailor until retirement at the age of 80.
An original council motion to have a blue plaque erected in his honour was not feasible at this time, council members were told earlier this week.
Alliance councillor Yvonne Boyle, who proposed honouring Mulligan, said she was "delighted the leisure and development committee voted to recognise Hercules Mulligan".
Mulligan died in 1825.
He is buried, close to Alexander Hamilton, in Manhattan's Trinity Churchyard.