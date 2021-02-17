James McClean: Wife Erin wants end to anti-Irish abuse
- Published
The wife of Republic of Ireland footballer James McClean has called for an end to anti-Irish abuse aimed at him.
Stoke City's McClean, 31, earlier this week shared an Instagram message that threatened to set his family home on fire, in a string of abusive messages.
Erin McClean said her family had been shouted at and spat at.
The abuse started after the footballer, who plays for Stoke City, decided not to wear a poppy on his shirt, she said.
Mrs McClean told Irish national broadcaster RTÉ the abuse is "usually in regards towards the poppy or 'get out of England' and stuff like that".
She said: "People genuinely think he is anti-British and that's the last thing he is.
"We've made a life over here (in England) the last 10 years and some of our best friends, our neighbours, are all English and we love them."
In a lengthy post on social media, she added: "There isn't a day that goes by that either one of us don't receive a message of some sort."
James McClean also spoke to RTÉ, saying: "The level of abuse has gone on day in, day out for nine years."
Asked if he brought some of the criticism on himself by one of his posts on social media, he said: "You put yourself in my shoes, you live my life day in, day out… at some point, right or wrong, you are going to react".
The Football Association of Ireland issued a statement on Monday offering its support to McClean and his family and also condemned the abuse.
The Professional Footballers' Association and McClean's club Stoke City have also condemned the abuse.